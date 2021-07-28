Pop-up market Saturday hosted by women in recovery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A group of women who represent a range of creative pursuits, from architectural salvage and graphic design to jewelry making and refinishing furniture, will host a pop-up market on Saturday, July 31 at 13th Street Clubhouse.

It will include Allyson Whitt Henderson from Blackjack Trading Post, Dani Patton of Bird and Bone Jewelry, Marlee Jones of Life on Mars and Whit Young, who refinishes furniture. All four women are in recovery and met through support groups at the clubhouse.

Henderson said the clubhouse has been integral to her healing. “It’s where I found a community of people who are working towards the same goal as me. Very supportive. It was almost like instant family, which was very nice, because anyone who’s been in early recovery knows that it can be a particularly painful place to be. “

Henderson describes the women she has met through 13th Street Clubhouse as her tribe. “The clubhouse, for almost 30 years, has done a really good job of being a safety net for folks who are trying to change their lifestyle.”

Because of the critical role the venue has served in their lives and their road to recovery, the women are donating a portion of their proceeds to the center.

The pop-up market is July 31 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. at 1013 E. 13th Avenue in Bowling Green.

