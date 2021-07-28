Advertisement

Public workshop for aging dam at Elkhorn Creek happening in August

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says a public workshop is planned to discuss options for an aging dam on the north fork of Elkhorn Creek.

The agency said it will lead a discussion on Aug. 3 about the Great Crossing Dam near Georgetown.

A study commissioned by Scott County officials found the low-head dam needs repair but isn’t in danger of immediate failure.

Fish and Wildlife said it is considering options that include removing the structure from the waterway, which would improve safety for boaters and swimmers and also improve water quality.

