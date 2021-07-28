Advertisement

Readifest celebrates back-to-school at Parker Bennett Curry Elementary School

By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is back-to-school time, and the first day is just around the corner for many.

To get the kids ready, the Bowling Green Independent School District hosted a back-to-school party at Parker Bennett Curry Elementary School.

Readifest is an annual celebration that invites all the BGISD students to attend.

The kids were able to enjoy food, and also different kinds of goodies from vendors.

Dana Beasley Brown the Youth Service Coordinator at Bowling Green Junior High School spoke on how this motivates kids to be ready for school.

“So this is a good opportunity for us to connect with them after maybe being isolated all summer at home and so we’re helping to connect again to the school you know, transitions are always hard. So when we provide, you know, free food, food trucks, cotton candy, fun music and activities, connecting to ways that can maybe get involved in after-school or a Parks and Rec program, it gets them excited and creates a fun moment,” says Beasley Brown.

Students were able to get a free t-shirt and earbuds, plus free lunch from the cafeteria and cupcakes.

BGISD begins its school year on August 5th.

