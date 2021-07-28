SCK Launch: Keeping graduates in the southcentral Kentucky workforce

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During the Bowling Green Rotary Club meeting on Wednesday, a member of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce spoke about SCK Launch--a partnership between the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, Bowling Green Independent School District, and Warren County Public Schools.

SCK Launch stands for South Central Kentucky Learning About Unique and New Careers Here.

The program is described as an overarching talent development strategy that begins at the earliest opportunity in kindergarten and carries to graduation.

The program prepares students by providing opportunities to explore and identify their interests at an early age.

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, Meredith Rozanski spoke with WBKO News about the project.

“We really wanted to just have an intentional conversation with the students coming out through our K-12 system, so that they understand what are those career opportunities here across our top seven sectors, and that they understand that there’s an opportunity waiting for them when they graduate, and they can stay here,” said Rozanski.

“I mean that we have a global shortage of talent right now, especially given the pandemic and the acceleration of the baby boomers. And so we really want people to understand that we need to grow our own,” said Rozanski.

As of July 2021, over 7,000 open jobs remain in the 10-county region. As southcentral Kentucky continues to grow, it’s estimated in the next 10 years there will be over 150,000 job openings in the region.

