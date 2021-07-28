Warren County Public Schools releases reopening guidelines

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Warren County Public Schools released reopening guidelines and general COVID-19 protocols.

WCPS said that while they encourage those who are eligible to consider getting the vaccine, it isn’t required for students or staff to be vaccinated to attend school or to work in the district.

RELATED: New pediatric mask recommendation, WCPS says masks optional at this time

Students and staff who have not been vaccinated and children younger than 12 years of age are highly recommended to wear masks in accordance with guidelines by the CDC and the Kentucky Department of Public Health.

Read the current general COVID protocol for Warren County Public Schools below:

● At this time, students and staff will not be required to wear a mask during the school day, except for on buses.

● Any student or staff who wishes to continue to wear a mask in any situation will be allowed to do so.

● It is recommended, not mandated, that students and staff who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask while indoors.

● To be considered fully vaccinated, one must be at least two weeks past their final vaccine.

● Based on the CDC and the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s mandates, all students and staff will be required to wear masks while riding buses; this includes to and from school, field trips, athletic events, etc.

● The following are exempt from wearing a mask while on a school bus: children under the age of 2 years, an individual with a disability who cannot wear a mask or cannot safely wear a mask (because of the disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act), and an individual for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety or job duty as determined by the relevant workplace safety guidelines or federal regulations. If a staff member or student falls within one of these exemption categories, they must have a doctor’s statement confirming that they qualify for exemption from wearing a mask on the bus.

● Physical distancing will occur to the maximum extent the area will allow.

● Seating charts will be used should contact tracing need to occur.

● Good hand hygiene will be encouraged throughout the school day.

● Respiratory etiquette, covering coughs and sneezes, will be encouraged throughout the school day.

● At this time, WCPS will be allowing parents to walk their children into the school building for the first day of school. Parents will be asked to drop their children off in the classroom and then leave; please do not stay and congregate.

● At this time, due to the contact tracing requirements, WCPS will limit guests in our schools. We will continue to monitor local conditions and make adjustments to this policy accordingly.

● Cleaning protocols will be comprehensive and focused with continued use of a hospital grade, one-step cleaner, bactericidal, virucidal, fungicidal disinfectant proven effective against norovirus and blood borne pathogens. WCPS also uses electrostatic sprayers to help deliver the disinfectant to areas that could be missed by regular cleaning.

● Parents/guardians are asked to not send their student to school if they are experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms: ○ Fever of 100.4 or higher or feeling feverish (e.g., chills or sweating) ○ New cough ○ Difficulty breathing ○ Sore Throat ○ Muscle or body aches ○ Vomiting or diarrhea ○ New loss of taste or smell

● Should a student begin experiencing a COVID-19 symptom while at school, they will be isolated in the designated isolation area and provided a mask to wear until picked up by a parent or guardian.

● Should a student be tested for COVID-19 due to experiencing symptoms, they will need to remain isolated at home until the test results are obtained. They may return to school once cleared by a health care provider or they are symptom free for 24 hours without the use of medication.

● Should a student experience a COVID-19 symptom and are not tested, they should remain home until they are symptom free for 24 hours without the use of medication.

● Fully vaccinated individuals will not have to quarantine should they have close contact to a COVID-19 positive person unless they develop symptoms. To be considered fully vaccinated, one must be at least two weeks after their final vaccine dose.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.