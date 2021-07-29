Advertisement

BG OnStage to perform ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ this weekend, first show in over a year

Skypac's first show in over a year
Skypac's first show in over a year(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time in over a year, BG OnStage will be back on stage performing at the Skypac.

BG OnStage will perform “Peter and the Starcatcher,” an origin story of Peter Pan starting this Friday at 7:00 p.m., then again Saturday at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday at 4:00 p.m.

Charny says the kids, cast, and crew have been waiting for to perform for over a year. She says it took a little bit of time to get back into it since the pandemic, but they have worked hard for their first performance back.

”For the kids, they have been out of it for so long that I think it definitely brings a little bit of normalcy back into their lives. Of course it is what they do, it’s their thing. So, for them to jump back into it we’ve got to dust the cobwebs off a little bit, it took us all a little bit to get into it. But they’re enjoying it so much. They get to see their friends and just jump back into the groove of life,” Charny said.

BG OnStage’s Education Director, Elise Charny, says tickets are still available, but are going fast.

“Tickets are doing well, we’re really excited about it. Of course if you want to get them, you better get them now before they go out. But we’ve got a good crowd so far, I keep checking it everyday,” Charny said.

To purchase tickets, you can call Skypac at 270-904-1880, go to their website https://www.theskypac.com/shows/, or go to their ticket office at 601 College St.

