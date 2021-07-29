BGPD investigate robbery at German American Bank on Campbell Lane
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a robbery Thursday afternoon at the Campbell Lane location of German American Bank.
Police had a section of Campbell Lane blocked off temporarily as the scene was being investigated.
The suspect is described as an average build, approximately 5′8″ tall with dark hair and wearing a tan hat and gray long sleeve shirt.
Police have set up a perimeter and are evacuating people from the area. BGPD asks people to avoid this area as traffic will be congested for a while.
This is a developing story.
