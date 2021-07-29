Advertisement

Police: Bowling Green man arrested after breaking cruiser window; escaping

MASSEY, PHILIP ETHAN
MASSEY, PHILIP ETHAN(KOOL)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Scottie Drive on a domestic complaint.

Once on the scene, Philip E. Massey confirmed that he had been in an altercation with a female victim.

Officers say they noticed that Massey had injuries on his hands and was taken to T J Samson Hospital for treatment.

According to reports, after leaving T J Samson Hospital, Massey was being taken to the Barren County Detention Center by one of the officers and was able to break out the rear side window of the police cruiser and escape.

Massey ran off but was caught by two officers.

During the apprehension, one of the officers and Massey were injured and taken to T J Samson for treatment of minor injuries.

Philip Ethan Massey, 23, of Bowling Green, was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, Escape 3rd Degree, Fleeing Or Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot), Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Assault 3dr Degree Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, Menacing, Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree and Disarming A Peace Officer.

He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

