Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society over capacity, special adoption event through August 1
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society is over-capacity. They are hosting an adoption event until Sunday August 1. They ask if you have been considering adoption a new pet, now is the perfect time.
Reduced adoption fees are as follows:
- Adult cats (over 4 months): FREE
- Kittens (under 4 months): $25
- Dogs over 6 months: $25
You can visit bgshelterpets.com for more information and to view their available animals.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.