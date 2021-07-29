Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society over capacity, special adoption event through August 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society is over-capacity. They are hosting an adoption event until Sunday August 1. They ask if you have been considering adoption a new pet, now is the perfect time.

Reduced adoption fees are as follows:

Adult cats (over 4 months): FREE

Kittens (under 4 months): $25

Dogs over 6 months: $25

You can visit bgshelterpets.com for more information and to view their available animals.

