Cooling Off in Time for the Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was one of our hottest days of the Summer! The high for Bowling Green was in the mid 90s with heat indices as high as 105° for some. But relief is about to arrive!

Thursday evening and overnight Thursday into Friday morning could see isolated showers and thunderstorms possible as a front slides through the Ohio River Valley. A few storms could be on the stronger side with threats of gusty winds, especially in the northern portions of the WBKO viewing area. Additionally, with the available moisture in the atmosphere (a culprit for the humidity levels), some storms could also have locally heavy rainfall. Friday and Saturday could see stray showers and storms possible, but both days won’t be complete washouts. High temperatures for Friday will be in the mid-to-upper 80s while Saturday will only have highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Sunday will have widely scattered showers and storms possible with temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s. Next week will start off cooler and drier with highs only in the low-to-mid 80s along with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies! Later in the week, temperatures will rebound back to near-normal conditions along with very isolated chances for showers and storms - but much of the period looks relatively dry! Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather team for the latest conditions and forecast by tuning to WBKO ABC/FOX, going online at wbko.com or tracking it all with us on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as hot. High 89. Low 65. Winds N-8.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated t/shower possible. Cooler. High 85. Low 67. Winds N-8.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler. Scat’d showers and t/storms possible. High 82. Low 65. Winds N-9

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 95

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 106 (1930)

Record Low: 52 (1925)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.83″ (+0.49″)

Yearly Precip: 32.61″ (+1.97″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:55 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 67)

UV Index: High (10)

Pollen Count: Mod (4.5 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (8084 Mold Spore Count)

