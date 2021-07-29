Day of Caring: German American Bank installs new Born Learning Trail in Simpson County

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - As part of United Way of Southern Kentucky’s Day of Caring German American Bank participated in installing the first “Born Learning Trail” in Simpson County.

Those with the bank hope this will help children learn at a young age.

Todd Knipe with German American Bank spoke on being a part of the project, “we’re glad to be part of the first ‘Born Learning Trail’ in Simpson county. We think that’s kind of special.”

Scott Brown also with German American Bank spoke on volunteering, “we’re happy to be out here, working with United Way for these born learning trails that they’ve got in various communities.”

Those that volunteered were able to paint and also put up signs.

“Hopefully this will help children that are getting ready to go into kindergarten, start on their path to learning,” says Brown.

“We may never meet any of those children. But we’ll know that they benefitted in some way, some will benefit more than others, but they all will have the opportunity to benefit when they come to this park and, and walk around this born learning trail, and so it’s nice to be a part of that,” added Knipe.

Brown also says, “German American again, is very happy to be part of this and be involved in the communities and getting our hands dirty. Most of us are usually in the office all day, and we certainly like to be out here getting our hands dirty and helping the community.”

Not only helping kids but also the school system and the parks and rec department.

“I feel like we’ve always had a really strong spirit of volunteerism and community service throughout South Central Kentucky. We should all, I think, be a part of that and, and try to build that spirit in ourselves and in our children wherever we can,” added Knipe.

This marked United Way’s 13th Annual Day of Caring.

More than 57 non-profit projects were completed in seven counties throughout the Southern Kentucky area.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.