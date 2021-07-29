Advertisement

ELPO helps prepare The Foundry for upcoming school year on Day of Caring

By Katey Cook
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - ELPO Law Firm has participated in United Way’s Day of Caring from the start.

“We just really like to give back to our community and to be out in it and part of the good things that are going on,” Kenly Ames with ELPO said.

On Wednesday, volunteers from the law firm helped clean up the inside of The Foundry to prepare for the upcoming school year.

“We’ve been moving some furniture, we’ve been sweeping for them, people have been working on the playground,” Ames explained. “We’ve mostly been inside helping get the building ready.”

The Foundry is a Christian community center that provides children of West Bowling Green opportunities they need to succeed.

“It just feels really good to know that we’re able to come in and make the space really nice for the kids when they come back to school.”

Earlier in the day members of the Greenwood basketball team helped clean up the playground outside The Foundry.

