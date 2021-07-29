Advertisement

Friends of Army Aviation will offer helicopter rides at BG-WR airport

Friends of Army Aviation will be offering rides in a UH-1H Huey Helicopter during this time.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friends of Army Aviation just announced they will be in Bowling Green during the 2021 AHP Hangar Party at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport on August 28th.

The volunteer organization will be offering rides in a UH-1H Huey Helicopter.

Details are listed below:

- Schedule for Rides

○ 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm on August 27th

○ 8:30 am – 7:00 pm on August 28th

○ 8:30 am – 7:00 pm on August 29th

- All minors < 16 must ride with a parent/guardian

- Children 16-17 must have parent/guardian’s written permission

- Tickets can be purchased at the event OR purchased online @ FriendsOfArmyAviatoin.org/foaa-events

- The cost of the helicopter rides will be $75/person

- Plan on being at the event no later than 2 pm to ensure a ride

- More information can be found at,

BOWLING GREEN – WARREN COUNTY REGIONAL AIRPORT

BOWLING GREEN – WARREN COUNTY REGIONAL AIRPORT

-events/

