Friends of Army Aviation will offer helicopter rides at BG-WR airport

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friends of Army Aviation just announced they will be in Bowling Green during the 2021 AHP Hangar Party at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport on August 28th.

The volunteer organization will be offering rides in a UH-1H Huey Helicopter.

Details are listed below:

- Schedule for Rides

○ 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm on August 27th

○ 8:30 am – 7:00 pm on August 28th

○ 8:30 am – 7:00 pm on August 29th

- All minors < 16 must ride with a parent/guardian

- Children 16-17 must have parent/guardian’s written permission

- Tickets can be purchased at the event OR purchased online @ FriendsOfArmyAviatoin.org/foaa-events

- The cost of the helicopter rides will be $75/person

- Plan on being at the event no later than 2 pm to ensure a ride

- More information can be found at,

