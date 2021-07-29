Fruit of the Loom to expand distribution center, creating 50 full time jobs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fruit of the Loom, a world-renowned textiles and sporting goods company headquartered in Bowling Green, KY, is expanding its operations at its 540,000 sq. ft. Bowling Green distribution center with a 203,000 sq. ft. addition. Founded in 1851, Fruit of the Loom has become a household brand and has created hundreds of jobs in the Bowling Green area since it first established deep roots here in 1940. Fruit of the Loom serves as an essential diversification of the economy here in Warren County and the expansion of the distribution center is yet another example of the Company’s commitment to our thriving community.

“This new investment at our local facility will allow us to continue to support our customer needs and product demands for our iconic brands that consumers know and love,” said Melissa Burgess Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Fruit of the Loom. “With our increased distribution capacity, we are well positioned for sustainable long-term growth.”

“Fruit of the Loom has long had a presence in our state, and I am glad to see the company grow its footprint in Bowling Green with 50 new, full-time jobs for residents in South Central Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “Our state’s distribution and logistics sector continues to grow, thanks in large part to Kentucky’s ideal geographic location and talented workforce. These new job opportunities will greatly benefit Kentucky families, and I thank Fruit of the Loom for its continued commitment to our state.”

Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon noted the strong reputation of this company within the state. “I cannot overstate the importance of Fruit of the Loom and their contribution to this region,” Judge Buchanon said. “I look forward to the new job opportunities brought from this investment in Bowling Green.”

“The continued investment and jobs created by Fruit of the Loom highlights their longstanding commitment to our City and her citizens. Thanks to prospering companies like Fruit of the Loom, Bowling Green continues to be the fastest growing city in Kentucky. We greatly appreciate Fruit of the Loom’s commitment to our community,” Mayor Todd Alcott said.

“We celebrate with Fruit of the Loom on this new distribution expansion,” said Interim Secretary for the Kentucky Cabinet of Economic Development, Larry Hayes. “Fruit of the Loom’s global footprint is seen right here in Bowling Green; we are proud to have them here and are excited for their continued investment and growth.”

“TVA and Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation congratulate Fruit of the Loom on its decision to expand operations in Bowling Green. It’s always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company’s commitment to continued growth in the Valley. We are proud to partner with the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce and Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development to help companies like Fruit of the Loom, create job opportunities in the area and look forward to their continued business success.” said John Bradley, TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development.

“Congratulations to Fruit of the Loom on their expansion announcement. They are an outstanding corporate citizen, and we are pleased to have them as a member. We look forward to continuing to work with them as they continue to grow.” Dewayne McDonald, President and CEO of Warren RECC.

The company plans to create 50 new jobs though this expansion. “Fruit of the Loom provides a valuable service as a consumer goods company, which is a key diversification of business across the South-Central Kentucky region and beyond,” said Chamber President and CEO Ron Bunch. “Their expansion will have an economic impact of over $86 million in Warren County over the next 10 years. We commend Fruit of the Loom for their commitment and what it means to our community and look forward to many more years of success.”

“We estimate Fruit of the Loom’s employees will spend nearly $30 million dollars in the community over the next 10 years which includes investing $1,028,238 towards property taxes, spending $2,438,393 on groceries, $2,232,746 on mortgages, $3,887,581 on health services, $1,527,668 on buying vehicles, $1,557,046 at local restaurants, and $1,057,616 on clothing,” commented Bunch. “The spending generated by their employees also supports an additional 79 jobs in the community.”

Year to date, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has closed 8 economic development projects in South Central Kentucky, totaling $346.7M in capital investment and generating 992 new jobs for 2021. Bowling Green was recently recognized by Livability as a “Top 100 Best Places to Live” in addition to being ranked as the second-best city in the United States for manufacturing by Global Trade Magazine. Additionally, Site Selection Magazine has awarded the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce the prestigious Mac Conway Award placing it in the top twenty economic development organizations in the United States for performance in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.