Heat safety for pets

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The warming summer season has brought forth many dangerous risks to pets, humans, and even vegetation. Hot air temperatures leads to even hotter surfaces, which poses a threat to pets outdoors.

On a sunny day with no wind, a temperature of 77°F can cause asphalt surfaces to warm up to 125°F. In Bowling Green, the number of days that recorded temperatures above 77°F has increased by 18 days since 1970.

With the warming summer months, the risks for heat related illnesses and injuries, such as scorched paws and heat stroke, has soared for pets outdoors.

Lorri Hare, the director of the Warren County Humane Society, urges pet owners to be aware of the dangers a hot day brings for pets. “We tell people take your shoes off, stand on the ground and see if it burns your feet. If it burns your feet it’s going to burn your dog’s paws also,” she says. “Try to walk your pets early in the morning or later in the evening, shorten the lengths of your walks, and bring a portable water bottle when you take your dog outdoors in the summer season,” Lorri added.

Limiting exercise, providing shade, and ensuring that your pet has access to fresh water are just some of the ways you can help avoid heat related illnesses and injuries.

