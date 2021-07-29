Hot and humid Thursday before rain chances return!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After what has been a hot and humid week in south-central Kentucky, we have one more hot day --- and it is the hottest of the week for many!

We've got sweltering conditions in south-central Kentucky. Not only should you be taking extra precautions to combat the heat, but you should also look out for our furry friends! (WBKO)

Thursday will be hot and humid as high temperatures will reach the low-to-mid 90s! Factor in the humidity, which will be high, will make things feel hot with heat index values (feels like temps) in the low-to-mid 100 at times. If you’ll be doing anything outside, stay hydrated and if you need to, limit your time outside and find some shade! Also don’t forget to check up on your neighbors, friends and family who may be sensitive to the heat (children and elderly especially!) as well as our furry friends and family! Though we don’t want to see either, know the dangers of this heat with the graphic below to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

We don't want to see either of these, but the heat we have Thursday could cause either danger - so it is important to stay cool and hydrated! Check on children, elderly and pets! (WBKO)

Thursday evening and overnight Thursday into Friday morning could see isolated showers and thunderstorms possible as a front slides through the Ohio River Valley. A few storms could be on the stronger side with threats of gusty winds, especially in the northern portions of the WBKO viewing area. Additionally, with the available moisture in the atmosphere (a culprit for the humidity levels), some storms could also have locally heavy rainfall. Friday and Saturday could see stray showers and storms possible, but both days won’t be complete washouts. High temperatures for Friday will be in the mid-to-upper 80s while Saturday will only have highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Sunday will have widely scattered showers and storms possible with temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s. Next week will start off cooler and drier with highs only in the low-to-mid 80s along with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies! Later in the week, temperatures will rebound back to near-normal conditions along with very isolated chances for showers and storms - but much of the period looks relatively dry! Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather team for the latest conditions and forecast by tuning to WBKO ABC/FOX, going online at wbko.com or tracking it all with us on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hot. High 95. Low 76. Winds W at 9 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. High 89. Low 65. Winds N at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. High 85. Low 67. Winds N at 8 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 106 (1930)

Record Low Today: 52 (1925)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.

Sunset: 7:55 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 67)

UV Index: Very High (9 - Sunburn time without sunscreen: 25 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.5 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (8084 - Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 94

Yesterday’s Low: 69

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.83″ (+0.91″)

Yearly Precip: 32.61″ (+2.09″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.