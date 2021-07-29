Jet’s Pizza to host fundraiser for Warren County South Little League team

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 12-and under division of Warren County South Little League has had a great season this year! In a couple of couple weeks, they will fight for a spot at the Little League World Series as they travel to the Great Lakes Regional Tournament in Indianapolis.

To help with expenses along the way, Jet’s Pizza in Bowling Green is hosting a fundraiser on Monday, August 2nd.

25-percent of what the restaurant makes that day will go to the team.

“It just means a lot to us because usually, you wouldn’t see a lot of people reach out, but this is a big deal for us,” one player said. “To get all the support from the community and just being able to do this it’s a high honor and it means a lot.”

The team will leave for regionals on Friday, August 6th. They need to win three games there to make it to the Little League World Series.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.