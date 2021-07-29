Advertisement

Jet’s Pizza to host fundraiser for Warren County South Little League team

By Katey Cook
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 12-and under division of Warren County South Little League has had a great season this year! In a couple of couple weeks, they will fight for a spot at the Little League World Series as they travel to the Great Lakes Regional Tournament in Indianapolis.

To help with expenses along the way, Jet’s Pizza in Bowling Green is hosting a fundraiser on Monday, August 2nd.

25-percent of what the restaurant makes that day will go to the team.

“It just means a lot to us because usually, you wouldn’t see a lot of people reach out, but this is a big deal for us,” one player said. “To get all the support from the community and just being able to do this it’s a high honor and it means a lot.”

The team will leave for regionals on Friday, August 6th. They need to win three games there to make it to the Little League World Series.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
The southbound lanes of Interstate 165 are blocked due to an accident involving a semi truck.
Update: One man pronounced dead after crash on I-165 in Bowling Green
Fatal Accident
Glasgow man dies after falling off mini bike and being struck by other vehicles
Toby Keith performs at the 60th Annual BMI Country Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012, in...
Toby Keith concert coming to Bowling Green Ballpark
A man has died from multiple gunshot wounds on Cherry Way.
UPDATE: Man dies from BB gun shots in Cherry Way murder

Latest News

2021 Day of Caring
ELPO helps prepare The Foundry for upcoming school year on Day of Caring
Anthony Ford
One year after cardiac arrest, Glasgow man takes bike ride to celebrate life
Kentucky State Police charge Logan County man with child sexual exploitation offense
Kentucky State Police charge Logan County man with child sexual exploitation offenses
Jet's Pizza to Host Fundraiser for Warren County South Little League
Jet's Pizza to Host Fundraiser for Warren County South Little League