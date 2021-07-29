Job fair looking to fill 200 positions coming to Greenwood Mall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Be on the lookout for a job fair that will take place at the Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green August 12, 13, and 14 from 11 am-6 pm.

The extra federal pandemic unemployment insurance is set to expire on September 6.

At the job fair, which is being hosted by the Southern Kentucky Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management--over 20 employers will be onsite looking to fill over 200 positions.

Currently, in a 10-county open jobs and demand report, there are over 7,000 job openings around the region.

“I think it’s a very important time for people because once that unemployment, money runs out, they’re not going to have any money unless you have a job. So I think now’s a good time to start looking, especially with sometimes the interviewing process can take a couple weeks,” said Cori Haber with Southern Kentucky Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management.

Below is a detailed list of employers:

-Bendix

-Med Center Health

-Timesavers Kentucky

-WestRock

-Fruit of the Loom

-Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College

-Woodcraft Industries

-Essity

-Dorman Products

-Henkel Corporation

-C & S Business Group

-Logan Aluminum

-Shoals

-WKU

-Toyo Automotive

-Personnel Placements LLC

-Emerson Electric

-Advantage Resourcing

-Metro Nashville Public Schools

-Country Oven Bakery

-Blue Cotton

-Bowling Green Metalforming

-National Guard

-South Central Bank

-Aramark

-Maurice’s

-General Motors

