Advertisement

Job fair looking to fill 200 positions coming to Greenwood Mall

Now hiring signs
Now hiring signs(Aleah Burggraff)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Be on the lookout for a job fair that will take place at the Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green August 12, 13, and 14 from 11 am-6 pm.

The extra federal pandemic unemployment insurance is set to expire on September 6.

At the job fair, which is being hosted by the Southern Kentucky Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management--over 20 employers will be onsite looking to fill over 200 positions.

Currently, in a 10-county open jobs and demand report, there are over 7,000 job openings around the region.

“I think it’s a very important time for people because once that unemployment, money runs out, they’re not going to have any money unless you have a job. So I think now’s a good time to start looking, especially with sometimes the interviewing process can take a couple weeks,” said Cori Haber with Southern Kentucky Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management.

Below is a detailed list of employers:

-Bendix

-Med Center Health

-Timesavers Kentucky

-WestRock

-Fruit of the Loom

-Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College

-Woodcraft Industries

-Essity

-Dorman Products

-Henkel Corporation

-C & S Business Group

-Logan Aluminum

-Shoals

-WKU

-Toyo Automotive

-Personnel Placements LLC

-Emerson Electric

-Advantage Resourcing

-Metro Nashville Public Schools

-Country Oven Bakery

-Blue Cotton

-Bowling Green Metalforming

-National Guard

-South Central Bank

-Aramark

-Maurice’s

-General Motors

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update on illness that affected birds in Kentucky
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife provides update about bird illness investigation
Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
Warren County Public Schools
Warren County Public Schools releases reopening guidelines
$1,000 Wire Transfer Theft from Walmart on Walton Avenue June 20, 2021
Crime Stoppers: $1,000 Wire Transfer Theft
Hart Co. man arrested for marijuana, meth, firearms Hart Co. man arrested for marijuana, meth,...
Hart Co. man arrested for growing marijuana in garden among other charges

Latest News

UPDATE: KSP Fatal Collision in Barren County
UPDATE: KSP Fatal Collision in Barren County
Skypac's first show in over a year
BG OnStage to perform ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ this weekend, first show in over a year
Local COVID hospitalizations rise at T.J. Samson and Med Center Health.
Local COVID hospitalization numbers rise, majority unvaccinated
German American Bank Robbery
BGPD investigate robbery at German American Bank on Campbell Lane