Local COVID hospitalization numbers rise, majority unvaccinated

BOWLING GREEN Ky. (WBKO) - Nationally, COVID hospitalizations are increasing rapidly and southcentral Kentucky is following that trend as well.

“The numbers are definitely going the wrong way,” said Stacey Biggs, EVP of Marketing, Planning & Development at T.J. Regional Health.

From March to now, nearly 92 percent of COVID hospitalizations were among the unvaccinated in Kentucky, according to data from the state.

“We have changed in the blink of an eye from a quiet calm state to a horribly inflamed state,” said Dr. Steven Stack, Commissioner of Kentucky Department of Public Health.

Last Monday, TJ Samson had three COVID patients and this Monday they reported fifteen.

“Just a few weeks ago when we had no COVID inpatients. So you know, we’d really like to get back to that point again,” said Biggs. “The vast majority of our COVID inpatients have not had the vaccine, which I think is the trend across the country.”

Since Monday, four patients have been discharged from T.J., leaving the total of patients now at eleven.

“That’s 11 too many,” expressed Biggs.

Med Center Health currently has 19 COVID patients hospitalized with seven in the ICU at this time. Sixty-three percent of their patients are unvaccinated.

“36 red counties, four and a half weeks ago on June 28, zero red counties,” explained Stack in Thursday’s press conference.

Meanwhile, 2.3 Kentuckians vaccinated against COVID which is just over 50 percent of the population.

“If we were all vaccinated, we’d look like New England and this wouldn’t be happening here in Kentucky.

Right now, just over 37 percent of the population in Barren County has been vaccinated against COVID-19. That number is Warren County just over 39 percent. Officials say they want that number to be closer to 70 percent.

