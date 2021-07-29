Local law enforcement holds active shooter training on WKU Campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Training never stops for law enforcement and first responders. Even when blistering temperatures reach the 90s.

Local police agencies and first responders geared up for a three-day active shooter training.

WKU Police, Bowling Green Police, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Bowling Green Fire Department and the Medical Center EMS all took part in the training exercise Thursday.

“It can be very hectic when something like this happens. When we are not use to communicating with each other and were not all on the same page, knowing what each agency’s job is to do and not use to communicating with each other in a high-stress situation, we want to do it as efficiently as possible to safe as many lives as we can,” Officer Bailey said.

Training begins with a briefing of everyone’s role. Melissa Bailey, WKU Police Public Information Officer, says in a situation like this they would have a dispatch post to keep track of those going in and out of the building, and a command post where decisions are made as one unit.

“Captain Eric Houchens with the Bowling Green Police Department has picked a specific scenario and that is what we are training on is one specific scenario,” Officer Bailey said.

In Thursday’s training, one person inside the residence hall was deemed the shooter who fired several blanks from inside of the building. Law enforcement personnel then responded and engaged the shooter.

After the threat was eliminated, first responders were called into the building to locate and evacuate the victims with the most critical one a priority.

“Hopefully it never does happen, but if we had to respond to something like this, all agencies are on the same page and we all know how to communicate and our jobs are assigned,” Officer Bailey said.

Active shooter training for local law enforcement will continue Friday morning.

