Man arrested on multiple felonies after attempting to flee in stolen truck

OHIO CO., Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested by the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office after an assault and theft in Centertown, Kentucky.

The sheriff’s office say they responded to a call at 95 Kronos Loop and attempted to stop 24 year old Jeremy Bates, who was operating a stolen truck.

Bates attempted to flee the scene in the stolen truck and rammed two different sheriff’s office vehicles, disabling one, and also rammed third vehicle.

The vehicle was disabled after Bates rammed one of the vehicles and was taken into custody. Bates also resisted at the time of the arrest, according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.

Bates was charged with multiple felonies and lodged in the Ohio County Jail.

The list of charges is as follows:

Assault 2nd Degree-Domestic Violence

Strangulation 1st Degree

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (motor vehicle)

Attempted Murder-Police Officer

Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree

Assault, 1st Degree-Police Officer

Assault, 1st Degree

Theft By Unlawful Taking Auto-$500 or More but U/$10,000

Resisting Arrest

Disregarding a Stop Sign

