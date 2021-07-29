Advertisement

Man arrested on multiple felonies after attempting to flee in stolen truck

Bates was arrested on multiple felonies.
Bates was arrested on multiple felonies.(Ohio County Sheriff's Office)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested by the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office after an assault and theft in Centertown, Kentucky.

The sheriff’s office say they responded to a call at 95 Kronos Loop and attempted to stop 24 year old Jeremy Bates, who was operating a stolen truck.

Bates attempted to flee the scene in the stolen truck and rammed two different sheriff’s office vehicles, disabling one, and also rammed third vehicle.

The vehicle was disabled after Bates rammed one of the vehicles and was taken into custody. Bates also resisted at the time of the arrest, according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.

Bates was charged with multiple felonies and lodged in the Ohio County Jail.

The list of charges is as follows:

  • Assault 2nd Degree-Domestic Violence
  • Strangulation 1st Degree
  • Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (motor vehicle)
  • Attempted Murder-Police Officer
  • Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree
  • Assault, 1st Degree-Police Officer
  • Assault, 1st Degree
  • Theft By Unlawful Taking Auto-$500 or More but U/$10,000
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Disregarding a Stop Sign

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
Update on illness that affected birds in Kentucky
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife provides update about bird illness investigation
Warren County Public Schools
Warren County Public Schools releases reopening guidelines
Hart Co. man arrested for marijuana, meth, firearms Hart Co. man arrested for marijuana, meth,...
Hart Co. man arrested for growing marijuana in garden among other charges
The Kentucky State Police Post 2 arrested William E. Dulworth, 37, on charges related to child...
Kentucky State Police charge Logan County man with child sexual exploitation offenses

Latest News

Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society over capacity.
Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society over capacity, special adoption event through August 1
We've got sweltering conditions in south-central Kentucky. Not only should you be taking extra...
Hot and humid Thursday before rain chances return!
Heat Advisory in effect for portions of the WBKO viewing area Thursday!
Hot and humid today with storm chances tonight!
Good News
Good News: Day of Caring 2021