Nearly 60 volunteer projects completed for 13th annual Day of Caring

US Bank painting at Family Enrichment Center
US Bank painting at Family Enrichment Center(United Way of Southern Kentucky)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Wednesday marked United Way of Southern Kentucky’s thirteenth annual Day of Caring. This year’s event saw nearly 60 nonprofit projects completed in seven counties throughout the Southern Kentucky area with hundreds of volunteers from dozens of companies participating.

As part of the Day of Caring, businesses and organizations can make a commitment to offering their employees a chance to step away from their normal routine to provide hands-on, volunteer labor for a wide variety of nonprofit projects.

“We are so grateful for this outpouring of support from volunteers across the area who came together for our 13th annual United Way Day of Caring! Our great community is one where year after year, the true spirit of caring for fellow community members is always evident,” said Debbie Hills, President & CEO of United Way of Southern Kentucky. “On behalf of the many nonprofits that were impacted by the generous gifts of time and energy from our volunteers today, thank you Southern Kentucky.”

Nonprofits submitted projects that they were in need of help with or drives for supplies they were in need of. Then teams of volunteers and individuals selected their projects on a first-come, first-serve basis. In accordance with United Way’s Community Impact focus, all Day of Caring projects were designed to address issues in Education, Income, Health, and Safety Net.

