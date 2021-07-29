Advertisement

One year after cardiac arrest, Glasgow man takes bike ride to celebrate life

By Katey Cook
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - One year ago, Glasgow Native Anthony Ford was at work when he suddenly went into cardiac arrest. “Toward the end of the day, I just fell out of my chair and, and my co-workers started doing CPR on me,” Ford explained.

He said when he was 16 years old, he had his first heart operation. “They replaced my aorta, and we knew that I had a bad valve, we kind of watch that monitor that every year,” Ford said. “Actually, when the sudden cardiac arrest happened, I was actually scheduled the next month to have surgery to have that replaced.”

He encourages every who can to learn how to perform CPR. Ford said if it wasn’t for a couple of his co-workers knowing the life-saving measure, he might not be here today.

It was a 27-mile ambulance ride from Ford’s workplace to the hospital where he would later be revived several times and receive heart surgery. On the anniversary of his cardiac arrest, Ford decided to plan a special bike ride.

“I bought my dream bike, and I just thought that’d be a great way to celebrate what God’s done in my life and celebrate that. I’m still here and so I decided to bike the route that the ambulance took from my workplace to the hospital,” he stated.

Ford said he has always enjoyed biking, and especially got more into it during the pandemic, so this was the perfect way to celebrate.

“It was a nice, enjoyable ride,” he said. “Just, you know, thinking about how blessed I am to be alive.”

Ford plans on making this an annual bike ride on the anniversaries of the medical event. He hopes more people will join in next year.

