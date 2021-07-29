T.J. Regional Health to expand COVID vaccine clinic days

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to increase the vaccination rate locally, T.J. Regional Health is expanding its vaccine clinic next week.

37.63 percent of the Barren County population is vaccinated against COVID-19. Officials want that number to be closer to 70 percent.

Starting next week, the clinic will be open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“The vast majority of our COVID inpatients have not had the vaccine, which I think is the trend across the country,” said Stacey Biggs, EVP of Marketing, Planning & Development at T.J. Regional Health. “So we highly, highly encouraged folks. It is not too late. You can still get vaccinated.”

The facility offers the Moderna vaccine which is available for anyone 18 years of age and older.

You can schedule a vaccine appointment at T.J. Samson Hospital by calling (270) 659-1010.

“We are going to continue to offer that Monday through Friday for as long as we need to,” said Biggs.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.