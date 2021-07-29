Advertisement

US pole vaulter’s positive test sends Aussies into isolation

Sam Kendricks competes during the finals of the men's pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and...
Sam Kendricks competes during the finals of the men's pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Monday, June 21, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. The pole vaulter tested positive at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By EDDIE PELLS
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — The fragile nature of an Olympics during the pandemic came into sharp focus when the entire Australian track team spent time in a brief quarantine after American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks pulled out of the Tokyo Games because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The news about Kendricks deprived the meet of one of its high-profile athletes and then rippled across the sport.

The track field competition is scheduled to open Friday.

The two-time world champion was one of dozens of athletes on the training track this week and Australia announced it had put its entire team in isolation and subjected it to testing after three athletes reported having casual contact with Kendricks.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
Update on illness that affected birds in Kentucky
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife provides update about bird illness investigation
Warren County Public Schools
Warren County Public Schools releases reopening guidelines
Hart Co. man arrested for marijuana, meth, firearms Hart Co. man arrested for marijuana, meth,...
Hart Co. man arrested for growing marijuana in garden among other charges
The Kentucky State Police Post 2 arrested William E. Dulworth, 37, on charges related to child...
Kentucky State Police charge Logan County man with child sexual exploitation offenses

Latest News

In a complaint delivered to Congress on Wednesday, two whistleblowers allege poor conditions at...
Poor conditions at Texas facility for migrant children alleged by whistleblower complaint
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California...
US economy surpasses pre-pandemic size with 6.5% quarter 2 growth
Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society over capacity.
Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society over capacity, special adoption event through August 1
We've got sweltering conditions in south-central Kentucky. Not only should you be taking extra...
Hot and humid Thursday before rain chances return!
It was horsepower on the highway, literally, for drivers on Interstate 70 in Colorado after a...
Horses escape rodeo, make a break for the interstate