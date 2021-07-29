Advertisement

Walt Disney World to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of...
Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walt Disney World will require all guests over the age of 2 to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status beginning Friday.

Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner are areas included in the updated mask guidelines posted on the theme park’s website.

Guests will also need to wear a mask when entering and throughout all attractions however masks will remain optional for guests in outdoor common areas.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
The southbound lanes of Interstate 165 are blocked due to an accident involving a semi truck.
Update: One man pronounced dead after crash on I-165 in Bowling Green
Fatal Accident
Glasgow man dies after falling off mini bike and being struck by other vehicles
Toby Keith performs at the 60th Annual BMI Country Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012, in...
Toby Keith concert coming to Bowling Green Ballpark
A man has died from multiple gunshot wounds on Cherry Way.
UPDATE: Man dies from BB gun shots in Cherry Way murder

Latest News

In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel...
Bob Odenkirk condition stable after ‘heart related incident’
Friends of Army Aviation will be offering rides in a UH-1H Huey Helicopter during this time.
Friends of Army Aviation will offer helicopter rides at BG-WR airport
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
Feds seek money in Nassar’s prison account for restitution
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Infrastructure deal: Senate suddenly acts to take up bill