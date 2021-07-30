Advertisement

Bowling Green man charged with auto theft in Tennessee

Joseph E. Burt
Joseph E. Burt(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hendersonville, Tennessee Police say 42-year-old Joseph E. Burt from Bowling Green had a busy Wednesday morning July 28, 2021. They say he was acting strangely when he left a suspicious vehicle parked in the 100 block of Mallard Drive, then stole a vehicle from a business on West Main Street, drove it into a ditch, abandoned it, and burglarized two other cars on Industrial Park Drive.

Police caught Burt and took him to Hendersonville Medical Center for evaluation, due to what they called his erratic behavior and other signs of being under the influence. Officers charged him with Theft over $2,500 and two (2) counts of vehicle burglary. Burt is being held in the Sumner County Jail on $15,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear before the Sumner County General Sessions Court at 9:00 a.m. on September 8, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update on illness that affected birds in Kentucky
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife provides update about bird illness investigation
Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
If you see the suspect in public, contact BGPD at 270-393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-2583
UPDATE: BGPD releases photos of suspect from robbery at German American Bank
Warren County Public Schools
Warren County Public Schools releases reopening guidelines
$1,000 Wire Transfer Theft from Walmart on Walton Avenue June 20, 2021
Crime Stoppers: $1,000 Wire Transfer Theft

Latest News

KSP Post 3
Kentucky State Police identify cold case victim from 2001
After nearly eight decades, seaman 2nd class Floyd Helton has made the long journey home.
Remains of Ky. sailor who died at Pearl Harbor arrive in Somerset ahead of burial this weekend
Suspect in German American Bank Robbery
Some people aren't getting the vaccine because it hasn't been around long enough, or they have...
Experts believe some vaccine hesitancy is fueled by misinformation on social media