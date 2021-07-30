Bowling Green man charged with auto theft in Tennessee

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hendersonville, Tennessee Police say 42-year-old Joseph E. Burt from Bowling Green had a busy Wednesday morning July 28, 2021. They say he was acting strangely when he left a suspicious vehicle parked in the 100 block of Mallard Drive, then stole a vehicle from a business on West Main Street, drove it into a ditch, abandoned it, and burglarized two other cars on Industrial Park Drive.

Police caught Burt and took him to Hendersonville Medical Center for evaluation, due to what they called his erratic behavior and other signs of being under the influence. Officers charged him with Theft over $2,500 and two (2) counts of vehicle burglary. Burt is being held in the Sumner County Jail on $15,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear before the Sumner County General Sessions Court at 9:00 a.m. on September 8, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.