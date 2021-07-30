Butler County Animal Shelter fundraising to build new facility

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Late last year, the Butler County Animal Shelter started to run as a non-profit called The Friends of Butler County Animals. “We had high hopes that we could fundraise a little better being a nonprofit,” Ruby Fooks, the director of the animal shelter, said.

The Butler County animal shelter stays busy. In the month of June alone, they took in 26 dogs and puppies and 54 cats and kittens. The organization is not only outgrowing its space, but it needs more resources to be able to provide care for all types of animals.

“We don’t really have anywhere to quarantine aggressive animals or sick animals right now,” Fooks explained. The Friends of Butler County Animals has a plan to build a new, larger facility, but they need your help to do so.

“We are doing fundraisers all the time. We have food trucks, we do yard sales, we do online giving,” Fooks said. “The new facility is going to have a lot more room, it’s going to be laid out a lot more efficient.”

A spay-neuter clinic will also be at the new location, which Fooks said is the most important thing. “The overall goal is to help reduce the population, but we have to have a means to do that,” she said.

Next Friday and Saturday, the animal shelter will have a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can stay up to date on all of the fundraisers by visiting the Butler County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

If you would like to give monetary donations you can contact the shelter at 270-526-2694 or message the Facebook page.

“We have really built up our community support, and we appreciate all of our donors and our support that we have currently,” Fooks said. Those at the shelter will soon start searching for a piece of land to put the new facility on.

The shelter is always in need of other donations like bleach and food for the animals. You can find the full wish list below:

Butler County Animal Shelter Wishlist (WBKO)

