Children’s happiness takes a hit since the pandemic began

Ky. (WBKO) - According to research, children have exhibited signs of unhappiness since the pandemic began and experts say it’s for a number of reasons.

As students prepare to return to classes in August after some months of online instruction, parents and school administrators can expect some challenges as students re-integrate.

Dr. Eloise Weeks, the Behavioral Health Medical Director for Kentucky Anthem Medicaid, says behavioral health-related emergency room cases have increased 24 percent among children ages five to 11 and 31 percent among children ages 12 to 17.

She cites research that shows there’s been a 30 percent increase in children reporting unhappiness since the pandemic has started. The reasons range from loss of caregiver, unstable home lives, virtual learning to mask anxiety.

“I think there is anxiety regarding wearing masks, and it can be difficult to wear a mask throughout a day,” explained Weeks. “We know children like to move, talking to your friends is important for children and mass can sometimes impede those types of interactions.”

However, Weeks says that wearing a mask far outweighs the risk of a child contracting COVID-19.

“Practicing and modeling wearing a mask at home can help prep children for having to wear that throughout the day,” explained Weeks.

While parents might have differing opinions on children wearing masks at school, Weeks says that following the school district’s guidelines on masks is an opportunity to teach children about abiding by rules.

“Even throughout adulthood, where there are rules that we don’t agree with, with, but we have to abide by them. Because that makes us good citizens of society. So abiding by the mass rule, can give children an early example of how that can play out in adulthood.”

Warren County Schools and Bowling Green Independent School District are not making masks a requirement for the upcoming school year despite the CDC’s new guidance that calls for universal masking. Governor Andy Beshear has also released recommendations that say schools should adhere to the CDC guidelines.

