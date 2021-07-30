A Cooler, Somewhat Unsettled Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was hot, though not as hot as Thursday. We still made it into the 90s for a seventh-straight day. However, that streak looks to end Saturday!

We stay dry mainly dry through Saturday afternoon, but showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday night as a storm system moves through. Storm chances diminish for Sunday, with the latter part of the weekend looking mainly rain-free and cooler. A dry stretch sets in beyond Sunday, with mostly sunny skies to dominate the beginning of the work week. A high pressure system to our Northwest will bring northerly flow, which will aid in some relief from hot conditions! Daytime highs will struggle to make it out of the mid 80s through Wednesday, with cloud cover keeping us cool as well. Highs climb back up to the upper 80s by Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated t/shower possible. Cooler. High 85. Low 67. Winds N-8.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler. Scat’d showers and t/storms possible. High 82. Low 65. Winds N-9

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. High

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 92

Today’s Low: 78

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 103 (1999)

Record Low: 53 (1965)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.83″ (+0.67″)

Yearly Precip: 32.61″ (+1.85″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:54 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 27 / Small Particulate Matter: 63)

UV Index: High (9)

Pollen Count: Mod (4.2 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (8084 Mold Spore Count)

