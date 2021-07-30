Extreme Fitness to hold virtual 5k Run/Walk for Community Medical Care in September

BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Cooler temperatures this fall just in time for the Extreme Fitness Virtual 5K Run/Walk.

According to the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce, Extreme Fitness is hosting the 11th Annual Run for Health on September 18 from 8a.m. to midnight.

They say the money raised will benefit Community Medical Care, which helps provide affordable medical care for working families and senior citizens. The first 50 to register will get an extra entry for cash prizes. Refer a friend & when they register on-line, you get an extra entry for cash prizes of up to $1500!

For more information on Community Medical Care, visit: www.communitymedicalcare.org

You can register for the race at: http://www.extremeky.com/

