Former WKU basketball player Charles Bassey drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers

(WBKO) - Former WKU basketball star Charles Bassey is heading to Philadelphia.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeting the big news.

Sixers at No. 53: Charles Bassey of Western Kentucky, per source. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2021

WKU Basketball also congratulating the former teammate.

𝙁𝙍𝙊𝙈 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙃𝙄𝙇𝙇 ➡️ 𝙏𝙊 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙇𝙀𝘼𝙂𝙐𝙀



Charles Bassey has been selected by the @sixers and becomes the 36th all-time Hilltopper #NBADraft pick!#GoTops | #ProTops pic.twitter.com/wIkoufqPwi — WKU Hilltopper Basketball (@WKUBasketball) July 30, 2021

Bassey dominated this season averaging 17.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks. Since arriving on campus back in 2018 the 6′11 bigman from Nigeria has won a number of awards. This includes C-USA Freshman of the Year, 2x C-USA Defensive Player of the Year, and 2021 C-USA Player of the Year. He was also named an honorable mention AP All-American.

