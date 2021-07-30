Advertisement

Former WKU basketball player Charles Bassey drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers

(WBKO)
By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WBKO) - Former WKU basketball star Charles Bassey is heading to Philadelphia.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeting the big news.

WKU Basketball also congratulating the former teammate.

Bassey dominated this season averaging 17.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks. Since arriving on campus back in 2018 the 6′11 bigman from Nigeria has won a number of awards. This includes C-USA Freshman of the Year, 2x C-USA Defensive Player of the Year, and 2021 C-USA Player of the Year. He was also named an honorable mention AP All-American.

