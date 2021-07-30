Good day to hit the pool!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning but they are quickly dissipating as they move off to the southeast. We’ll see partly cloudy conditions today with highs in the upper 80s!

We stay dry through tomorrow afternoon, but we could see some stray storms in the evening. Storm chances drag into Sunday with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, but no severe weather impacts nor a complete washout is expected. A dry stretch sets in beyond Sunday, with mostly sunny skies to dominate the beginning of the work week. A high pressure system to our Northwest will bring northerly flow, which will aid in some relief from hot conditions! Daytime highs will struggle to make it out of the mid 80s through Wednesday, with cloud cover keeping us cool as well. Highs climb back up to the upper 80s by Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. High 89. Low 65. Winds N at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. High 85. Low 67. Winds N at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Widely scattered showers/storms likely. High 84. Low 65. Winds N at 7 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (1999)

Record Low Today: 53 (1965)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.

Sunset: 7:54 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 27 / Small Particulate Matter: 6)

UV Index: Very High (9 - Sunburn time without sunscreen: 25 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4. - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (8084 - Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 95

Yesterday’s Low: 71

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.83″ (-0.12″)

Yearly Precip: 32.61″ (+1.97″)

