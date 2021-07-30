Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces 2nd round of ‘Shot at a Million’ winners

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announces the second winner of the “Shot at a Million” sweepstakes drawing as well as five new winners of a full scholarship to the Kentucky public college, university, trade or technical school of their choice. The scholarship includes tuition, room and board and books.

The first winner of the $1 million prize was announced as Patricia Short from the Lexington area.

“We were on our way to Florida when COVID hit, and we just wanted to get home. They were talking about how great Kentucky was doing all over because of our Governor,” said Patricia Short. “We are firm believers that we have to do it – please get vaccinated. Our kids have got to be vaccinated, too, or it’s not going to work.” “We were some of the first to get the vaccine. We took it without being told we could win $1 million,” said Gary Short. Speaking about his wife’s Shot at a Million win, he added, “This happens in the movies, and now it happens in Kentucky. I hope it makes 1 million more people get vaccinated.”

