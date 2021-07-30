Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Sharli Rogers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

For the past eight years, Sharli Rogers has been a part of Room in the Inn in Bowling Green, a winter shelter program for those who are homeless. On Thursday, Rogers officially retired from her role.

Shelly Adwell, who nominated Sharli, spoke on why she believes she deserves the hometown hero recognition.

“She’s loyal, she’s genuine and the people that come here, as soon as you come in here to the doors, you immediately feel welcomed,” says Adwell.

Rogers’ daughter spoke on the recognition her mother is getting.

“She’s just always there for anyone who’s in need,” says Jessie Anderson.

Skippy who was at the Room in the Inn spoke on getting to know Ms. Sharli.

“She’s got an outstanding warm heart, she’s got so much love for the homeless and also just trying to help somebody to get off the streets and better themselves,” says Skippy.

“She is one of the most loyal, kind, genuine, biggest heart ever, and so genuine. She’s real, she’s professional, but then she knows how to be real with their client, and they trust that,” adds Adwell.

Sharli spoke on becoming a hometown hero, “it’s hugely humbling and gratifying. There, you know, the, the work that I do here, and I’ve been doing here at Room in the Inn, is really about our guests, it’s about the people who are experiencing homelessness in this community.”

“You’ve got to have, you got to have some energy, you know, that, that’s one of the main reasons that I’m stepping aside is I’m getting old and a little slower, you know, and it takes a lot of energy in this in this position to just respond to that great need that’s out there and you don’t have to solve all the problems. But, but just helping to provide that little bit of, of direction there for some folks,” says Sharli.

Those close to her are grateful for everything she has done and the inspiration she’s instilled in others.

“Mom, you are an amazing person that has gone above and beyond, and I have seen how much you’ve enriched the lives of others and it’s inspirational for so many. I think that you have not only impacted the lives of the people in that Room in the Inn,” says Rogers’ daughter Jessie Anderson.

“Thank you, you have done an amazing job, helping so many people that if it hadn’t been for her would have never got my help. She is the most resourceful person I’ve ever met,” added Adwell.

Anderson also says, “We just hope that we make you proud because you definitely make us proud.”

“I really enjoyed all the people that have come through here and getting to know them and watch them grow,” says Rogers.

