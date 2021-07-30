Advertisement

Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys & Girls Ranch Fundraiser is 6 days away

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -There are only six days left until the Jerry “Peanuts” Gaines Fundraiser for the Kentucky Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch.

Sheriff Brett Hightower will be hosting the Jerry “Peanuts” Gaines Fundraiser for the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys & Girls Ranch on August 5.

The Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys & Girls Ranch is located in Gilbertsville, Kentucky. The banquet will also serve as a tribute to Sheriff Gaines for his many years of service to the citizens of Warren County.

There will be guest speakers at the event, among them are Peanuts Gaines himself, Sheriff Brett Hightower, Amy Milliken, and Congressman Brett Guthrie.

The event will begin at 6 PM at Hillvue Heights Church on Nashville Road and dinner will be catered. Tickets are available now for individual seats as well as whole table sponsorships.

General Admission tickets and table sponsorships are still available.

For ways to sponsor a table and/or donate on the event website: www.eventcreate.com/e/ksafundraiser2021 or by requesting an invoice through email to inquiry@wcsoky.net

All ticket purchases, table sponsorships, AND donations are tax-deductible and all proceeds will benefit the KY Sheriffs’ Boys & Girls Ranch!

For any questions, call (270) 842-1633.

