Kentucky State Police identify cold case victim from 2001

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have identified the victim of a cold case death investigation from 2001.

On October 9, 2001, Kentucky State Police initiated the death investigation after human remains were found at the 12-mile marker of I-65 in Simpson County.

During that time, no leads were available and the identity of the remains was unknown.

According to authorities, they identified the suspect as Dawn Clare Plonsky Wilkerson, 45 of Nashville.

The investigation is ongoing.

