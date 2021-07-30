Advertisement

Kentucky State Police identify cold case victim from 2001

KSP Post 3
KSP Post 3(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have identified the victim of a cold case death investigation from 2001.

On October 9, 2001, Kentucky State Police initiated the death investigation after human remains were found at the 12-mile marker of I-65 in Simpson County.

During that time, no leads were available and the identity of the remains was unknown.

According to authorities, they identified the suspect as Dawn Clare Plonsky Wilkerson, 45 of Nashville.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update on illness that affected birds in Kentucky
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife provides update about bird illness investigation
Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
If you see the suspect in public, contact BGPD at 270-393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-2583
UPDATE: BGPD releases photos of suspect from robbery at German American Bank
Warren County Public Schools
Warren County Public Schools releases reopening guidelines
$1,000 Wire Transfer Theft from Walmart on Walton Avenue June 20, 2021
Crime Stoppers: $1,000 Wire Transfer Theft

Latest News

After nearly eight decades, seaman 2nd class Floyd Helton has made the long journey home.
Remains of Ky. sailor who died at Pearl Harbor arrive in Somerset ahead of burial this weekend
Joseph E. Burt
Bowling Green man charged with auto theft in Tennessee
Suspect in German American Bank Robbery
Some people aren't getting the vaccine because it hasn't been around long enough, or they have...
Experts believe some vaccine hesitancy is fueled by misinformation on social media