Advertisement

Kroger ‘strongly encourages’ all customers, employees to wear masks

A Kroger spokesperson said in a statement that the company's mask recommendation mirrors the...
A Kroger spokesperson said in a statement that the company's mask recommendation mirrors the one recently made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.(Kroger)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kroger is requesting that any employee or visitor — vaccinated or not — wear masks while inside stores following a recent increase of COVID-19 Delta variant cases.

A Kroger spokesperson said in a statement that the company’s recommendation mirrors the one recently made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC officials recommended Tuesday that people who were fully vaccinated wear masks in areas where COVID transmission was high.

“In light of the Delta variant and updated CDC recommendations, we strongly encourage all individuals, including those who are vaccinated, to wear a mask when in our stores and facilities,” Erin Grant, Kroger’s corporate affairs manager, said. “We will continue to abide by all state and local mandates and encourage all Americans to get vaccinated, including our associates.”

Kroger already requires unvaccinated employees and customers to wear masks.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you see the suspect in public, contact BGPD at 270-393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-2583
UPDATE: BGPD releases photos of suspect from robbery at German American Bank
Kentucky State Police Identify Cold Case Victim From 2001
Kentucky State Police identify cold case victim from 2001
MASSEY, PHILIP ETHAN
Police: Bowling Green man arrested after breaking cruiser window; escaping
Two were arrested in Edmonson County
Three arrested in Edmonson County after deputies find suspected meth in car
Shot at a Million
Gov. Beshear announces 2nd round of ‘Shot at a Million’ winners

Latest News

Shot at a Million
Gov. Beshear announces 2nd round of ‘Shot at a Million’ winners
Health officials get more aggressive with urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19,...
Number of new COVID cases grows around U.S.
The Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Med Center Health will require employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Warren County Public Schools
Warren County Public Schools releases reopening guidelines
State workers and visitors to some of Kentucky’s government offices are being told to mask up...
Ky. officials issue mask policy for some government buildings