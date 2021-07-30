Advertisement

Man injured by jaguar at Florida zoo

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a man was injured by a jaguar at a Florida zoo after climbing over a barrier and moving too close to the animal’s enclosure.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the attack occurred Wednesday at the Range of the Jaguar display at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Officials say the man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A zoo spokeswoman says the man climbed over a waist-high safety barrier that puts about 4 feet of space between visitors and the jaguar exhibit’s fence.

Officials say the man began taunting the jaguar and reached his hand through the fence.

A 12-year-old cat named Harry swiped at the man and injured him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update on illness that affected birds in Kentucky
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife provides update about bird illness investigation
Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
If you see the suspect in public, contact BGPD at 270-393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-2583
UPDATE: BGPD releases photos of suspect from robbery at German American Bank
Warren County Public Schools
Warren County Public Schools releases reopening guidelines
$1,000 Wire Transfer Theft from Walmart on Walton Avenue June 20, 2021
Crime Stoppers: $1,000 Wire Transfer Theft

Latest News

Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
Suspect in German American Bank Robbery
President Joe Biden will allow the eviction moratorium to expire but called on Congress to...
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday
Man is swiped by a jaguar after he put his hand in an exhibit at the Jacksonville Zoo.
Jaguar swipes man at Florida zoo