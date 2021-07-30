Advertisement

Remains of Ky. sailor who died at Pearl Harbor arrive in Somerset ahead of burial this weekend

After nearly eight decades, seaman 2nd class Floyd Helton has made the long journey home.
After nearly eight decades, seaman 2nd class Floyd Helton has made the long journey home.(Trooper Scottie Pennington)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Nearly 80 years after he was killed in the attacks on Pearl Harbor, a Somerset sailor is finally home.

“This gentleman has been gone almost 80 years,” said Robert Jackowski said.

MORE>> Coming home: After 80 years, family of Ky. sailor who died at Pearl Harbor finally getting closure

After nearly eight decades, seaman 2nd class Floyd Helton has made the long journey home. At just 18 years old, he was killed in the attacks on Pearl Harbor. For decades his family mourned his death, but never had closure, until DNA testing positively identified Helton’s remains.

(Story continues below photo.)

After nearly eight decades, seaman 2nd class Floyd Helton has made the long journey home.
After nearly eight decades, seaman 2nd class Floyd Helton has made the long journey home.(Family of Floyd Helton)

“She was just beside herself. This is something that she had hoped for ever since they started talking about what they could possibly do with DNA,” said Vicki Easley, Helton’s niece.

Helton’s remains were flown into northern Kentucky Thursday evening and given a full escort to Somerset. Along the way, tributes were set up in his honor.

“You got people along the highway is waving flags. If they know we’re coming word gets out, and they’re waiting for them. It’s a celebration of their life,” Jackowski said.

Jackowski is with the Kentucky Chapter 5 of Rolling Thunder, a group that honors veterans, POWs and those missing in action. They escorted Helton home.

“It’s an honor and a privilege. If he was alive at the end of World War II he would have had an escort, parades, all of that. This is his now. Closure for him,” Jackowski said.

Now Helton isn’t missing anymore. He’s home, at ease. He’ll be buried next to his father on Saturday.

Earlier Thursday, the Rolling Thunder escorted another sailor home. Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Alphard S. Owsley from Bourbon County was also killed in Pearl Harbor.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update on illness that affected birds in Kentucky
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife provides update about bird illness investigation
Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
If you see the suspect in public, contact BGPD at 270-393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-2583
UPDATE: BGPD releases photos of suspect from robbery at German American Bank
Warren County Public Schools
Warren County Public Schools releases reopening guidelines
$1,000 Wire Transfer Theft from Walmart on Walton Avenue June 20, 2021
Crime Stoppers: $1,000 Wire Transfer Theft

Latest News

KSP Post 3
Kentucky State Police identify cold case victim from 2001
Joseph E. Burt
Bowling Green man charged with auto theft in Tennessee
Suspect in German American Bank Robbery
Some people aren't getting the vaccine because it hasn't been around long enough, or they have...
Experts believe some vaccine hesitancy is fueled by misinformation on social media