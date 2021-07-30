Shop Local | Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Matt Stephens gives us a look a real cheesy place in Austin, Kentucky. Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese offers a taste of Kentucky no matter where you are. Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese is located at 2033 Thomerson Park Road.

Now, more than ever, WBKO encourages you to support our local businesses and keep SOKY in business. Head on over to our Shop Local page!

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.