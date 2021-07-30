There’s still help for Kentuckians facing eviction

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Millions of Americans are facing eviction as the federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire Saturday, July 31.

The moratorium was first imposed under the Trump administration and then extended 3 times by the CDC. Now, millions wait for a resolution from Congress.

WBKO News spoke with Kentucky Legal Aid who says while there may be some waiting, there is help out there for those facing eviction in the commonwealth.

“One of the chief things that we’re seeing right now is people who are still waiting on rental assistance on eviction relief funds to come through. And they’re very concerned that their eviction case will continue to roll and proceed to eviction, even while they’re waiting on those government funds,” said Katina Miner with Kentucky Legal Aid. “So that’s probably the number one type of call that I would guess that we’re receiving right now.”

Kentuckians who have faced hardship due to the pandemic may apply for the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund.

Katina says anyone facing eviction for whatever reason should seek legal advice for the best resolution.

“The effect of eviction is obviously traumatic for the family and the person getting evicted, you lose your home, that’s horrible. But you also get a record on your credit report and a record that other landlords are going to see who may later be unwilling to rent to you,” said Katina.

“So I think one of the other things I’d really like to emphasize is that for any type of eviction, whether the basis is nonpayment, or some other allegation, very wise for tenants to seek advice and counsel, perhaps get a lawyer to help them maybe try to work out some sort of negotiation so that they can negotiate an exit plan without getting the eviction judgment on their record,” said Katina.

In partnership with the Kentucky Housing Corporation, Gov. Andy Beshear relaunched the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund today with an additional $264 million to keep Kentuckians safe and housed throughout the pandemic. Read more: https://t.co/oswX7x068g pic.twitter.com/zN34W10aIC — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 11, 2021

“And I just want to say that at Kentucky Legal Aid, we serve basically all of the counties in South Central and Western Kentucky, and our services are free so we can provide legal advice and counsel and people can reach us just by a simple phone call to our intake department,” said Katina.

