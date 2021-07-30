Three arrested in Edmonson County after deputies find suspected meth in car

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - At around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Edmonson County Sheriff’s deputies found a Hyundai Sonata parked at the Rhoda Creek “Baptizing Hole” located on Chalybeate Road.

Deputies approached the driver of the car, identified as 39-year-old Jason Abney of Mammoth Cave, Kentucky.

Deputies said the strong odor of marijuana was immediately detected.

A man and woman were also in the car, along with the driver, however, officials said both refused to identify themselves.

All three people in the car were detained while a probable cause search was administered, resulting in the discovery of suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

All three people were placed under arrest, and it was at that time, the man and woman identified themselves as Ariel Meeks of Brownsville and Justin Smith of Bowling Green, who both had active warrants.

