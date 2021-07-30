Advertisement

Warren County Public Library adds new equipment to Idea Lab

Warren County Public Library
Warren County Public Library(Warren County Public Library)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Idea Lab at the Main Library branch of the Warren County Public Library has a new addition to their set of equipment!

It’s called the Bind-o-Matic Flex. The library says it’s “perfect for binding work or school reports, family cookbooks, handmade comic books, and more in a long-lasting bound document.”

You can visit warrenpl.org/idealab or call 270-781-4882 for more information.

The Idea Lab a makerspace. According to the library it “serves as an extension of the library to allow community members to expand their hobbies and recreational activities.”

The Idea Labs are located at the Bob Kirby Branch and the Main Library.

