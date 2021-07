BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland Trace is completely shut down due to an accident involving one vehicle.

Deputies, fire, and EMS are on scene, working with those are injured, officials said.

Cumberland Trace is completely shut down as deputies, fire, and EMS are working with those injured in a single vehicle accident pic.twitter.com/Mg5my6YLhM — Warren Co. KY Sheriff (@WarrenCoSO) July 31, 2021

