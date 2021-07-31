Food Truck Tuesday happening Tuesday, August 3rd, for the Stuff the Bus Back to School Bash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO will be hosting Food Truck Tuesday in the WBKO parking lot on Tuesday, August 3, from 11:00, am to 2:00 pm.

Food trucks that will be attending include Mario’s Pizza, RSF Your Bluegrass Kitchen, and Ladybug Fritters and Fries.

All benefits will go to the Stuff the Bus Back to School Bash.

Food Truck Tuesday is happening Tuesday, August 3rd from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm (WBKO)

