Glasgow fire chief retires after 23 years of service at the department

Glasgow Fire Department
Glasgow Fire Department(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday afternoon a reception was held at the Glasgow Fire Department in honor of Chief Dereck Rogers who is now entering retirement after 23 years of service at the department.

“I started out, of course, as a probationary firefighter, Glasgow does most of the does all their training here as a department themselves,” Rogers explained. " I was a firefighter for three or four years. From there, I became an inspector with the department to go out and do fire inspections for the buildings and things like that.”

After being an inspector, Rogers was promoted to sergeant, and then lieutenant, before becoming battalion chief, and eventually chief of the Glasgow Fire Department.

“I played sports all through school, and you got that camaraderie through your teams, and you get the same thing in the fire department,” Rogers said. He went on to say that the thing he’ll miss most about the department is seeing the people he has become so close with over the years.

“You really become a family here at the fire department,” Rogers said. The new Assistant Fire Chief William Rock has worked alongside Rogers for about 20 years. “A funny story we tell his wife is neither one of us wanted to work with each other because we’re both kinds of hard-headed, but it actually worked out we became really good friends, and you know, it’s time you won’t ever get back,” Rock said.

Rock also mentioned that one of the things he admires about Rogers is that he never forgot his roots. Several retirees came out to the reception to celebrate Roger’s retirement, including two former chiefs. Adam Maulden will be taking over as interim chief of the Glasgow Fire Department.

