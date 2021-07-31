KSP and Butler County Family Enrichment Center team up for ‘Cram the Cruiser’ for school supplies

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For many students, going back to school is just around the corner.

In an effort to help out, Kentucky State Police were in Butler County on Friday for their annual Cram the Cruiser event.

This year one of the stops was at the Dollar General Market in Morgantown.

KSP helped organize the event with the Butler County Family Enrichment Center of Butler County.

Customers were able to get a list of the most needed items and drop them off in the tent outside.

“We take care of our kids year-round with school supplies, and we also support our teachers and their classrooms, and we know how nice it is when we have a child with a need to be able to take care of it that day in our center. And it means a lot to us to see the community come out, as you can see all the supplies that we’ve received so far, and the donations that we have received, and makes it possible to do what we do for kids. And I know it means a lot to the kids. So you can’t see their faces, but I can promise you that they appreciate it when they get to come into our centers and shop for the supplies that they need right there at school,” says Melissa Glass the coordinator for Butler County Elementary School.

The first day of school for Butler County Students is Wednesday, August 11th.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.