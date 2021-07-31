Man hit by car off the Bypass, roadway shut down

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Bowling Green Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, the adult male was hit by a car at the intersection of Lehman Avenue and the 31W Bypass.

The adult male was taken to the Medical Center for his injuries, police said.

The roadway is shut down at this time while officials work to identify the victim and investigate the accident.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.