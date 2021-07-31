Advertisement

Man hit by car off the Bypass, roadway shut down

Vehicle vs pedestrian accident at Lehman Avenue and the Bypass.
Vehicle vs pedestrian accident at Lehman Avenue and the Bypass.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Bowling Green Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, the adult male was hit by a car at the intersection of Lehman Avenue and the 31W Bypass.

The adult male was taken to the Medical Center for his injuries, police said.

The roadway is shut down at this time while officials work to identify the victim and investigate the accident.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police Identify Cold Case Victim From 2001
Kentucky State Police identify cold case victim from 2001
If you see the suspect in public, contact BGPD at 270-393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-2583
UPDATE: BGPD releases photos of suspect from robbery at German American Bank
Two were arrested in Edmonson County
Three arrested in Edmonson County after deputies find suspected meth in car
Shot at a Million
Gov. Beshear announces 2nd round of ‘Shot at a Million’ winners
Trooper Jason Adkison and Jacqueline Cornish.
Woman in labor pulled over for speeding, KSP trooper escorts her to hospital

Latest News

Injury accident Cumberland Trace
Cumberland Trace shut down for single vehicle collision
Glasgow fire chief retires after 23 years of service at the department
Glasgow fire chief retires after 23 years of service at the department
Stuff the bus raises more than $30,000 for students.
Food Truck Tuesday happening Tuesday, August 3rd, for the Stuff the Bus Back to School Bash
Glasgow Fire Department
Glasgow fire chief retires after 23 years of service at the department