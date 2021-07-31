Advertisement

WCSO: Help police identify suspects in attempted robbery investigation

According to a social media post from the WCSO, the men are seen with face coverings--one wearing a plaid shirt and the other a white shirt. View the post below.(WCSO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s help in identifying two men who are alleged to have attempted a robbery on Lodge Hall Road in Bowling Green.

According to a social media post from the WCSO, the men are seen with face coverings--one wearing a plaid shirt and the other a white shirt. View the post below.

Anyone with information is urged to call (270) 842-1633.

Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, July 31, 2021

